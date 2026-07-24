A New Era for the France National Team: Thierry Henry Dreams of the Head Coach Role

French football is on the verge of major changes in the coming years. While current head coach Didier Deschamps is expected to pass the baton to Zinedine Zidane, another legendary striker, Thierry Henry, is not hiding his desire to lead "Les Bleus" in the future. The generation of 1998 World Cup winners could become the next trend in succession for the national team's helm. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry has already managed to test his skills in coaching. His most recent success was the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the France Olympic team, led by Henry, reached the final and secured silver medals. Although they lost to Spain in the final, experts highly praised Henry's ability to work with young players.

In an interview with Goal.com, Henry's former teammate Jeremie Aliadiere shared his thoughts on the matter. According to him, Thierry is very eager to serve his country. "I am sure Thierry would be happy to take this position. Everyone saw his patriotism and how much he loves France during the Olympic Games. This goal is always on his mind," says Aliadiere.

Experience and Future Plans

Henry's coaching career has consisted of various stages. He worked as head coach at Monaco and MLS side Montreal Impact, and also served as an assistant to Roberto Martinez for the Belgium national team. Although the 48-year-old expert has returned to punditry for now, he is ready to consider suitable offers. For him, the France national team will always remain the top priority.

Currently, the France national team has been led by Didier Deschamps for 14 years. Under his guidance, the team became world champions in 2018 and won the UEFA Nations League. It is almost certain that after Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, will take over. Zidane is expected to reach new heights with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

For the French Football Federation, trusting representatives of the "golden generation" of 1998 is becoming a tradition. If the Zinedine Zidane era concludes successfully, Thierry Henry could logically be the next main candidate. His international reputation and ability to connect with young players offer a great advantage for Les Bleus.

For now, Henry is not rushing. He continues to gain experience as a football analyst, but is waiting for the right moment to return to the big coaching stage. The future of the France national team is very likely to be in the hands of legends once again.