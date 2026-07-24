Cristiano Ronaldo expected to become a Hollywood star after retiring from football

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Cristiano Ronaldo expected to become a Hollywood star after retiring from football

A living legend of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo, may try his hand at a completely different field — the film industry — once he concludes his professional career. Although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, his future plans involving Hollywood are capturing widespread attention. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Goal.com, Ronaldo's former teammate Mikael Silvestre highly praised the Portuguese star's acting potential. He believes that if former footballer Vinnie Jones could succeed in cinema, the doors to the industry will always be open for a charismatic figure like Cristiano Ronaldo. Silvestre specifically highlighted Ronaldo's professional approach to everything he does.

First steps in the world of cinema

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to the film industry. He has already launched his own media studio and has been showcasing his acting skills in various commercials. A few years ago, at an awards ceremony in Dubai, the footballer personally admitted his intention to pursue acting after retiring from his sporting career.

Experts believe that a potential move to the USA, specifically to the MLS, would bring Ronaldo closer to Hollywood. A transfer to a club in California would not only revive his rivalry with Lionel Messi but also provide a convenient opportunity to enter the center of the film world, known as "Tinseltown."

Grand goals for the future

For now, the 39-year-old striker is focusing all his attention on records on the pitch. One of his main goals is to reach 1,000 official career goals. He also dreams of playing professionally in the same team as his son, Cristiano Junior. This means Ronaldo intends to play at a high level for at least a few more years.

The striker, who has scored 146 goals in 223 appearances for the Portugal national team, does not rule out participating in Euro 2028 or even the 2030 World Cup. However, fans around the world should prepare to see the legendary "CR7" brand on the big screen in blockbuster films one day.

According to Silvestre, whatever Ronaldo turns his hand to becomes a successful business. His global popularity and appearance are exactly what Hollywood producers look for, and any film he stars in is sure to be a box-office hit.

Cristiano RonaldoFootballHollywoodAl-NassrTransfer
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