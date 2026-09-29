Unique photography capabilities of the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone showcased

·35·Technology
Unique photography capabilities of the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone showcased

Interesting photos taken with the new Honor flagship, the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max, have been published online. According to IXBT.com, these shots clearly demonstrate the device's immense potential in mobile photography and its advanced camera capabilities. This is reported by news source.

The author of the shots is a representative of the Honor Imaging team, who called the smartphone a true "portable cinema camera." According to them, the new device is capable of delivering high results in imaging technologies and holds a unique position among mobile devices.

External lens and bird photography

The publication reports that one of the notable aspects is the photos taken with an additional external lens with a 500 mm focal length. The author noted that these shots were not initially included in the presentation, but were released separately due to their quality and success.

The majority of the photos focus on capturing birds, and the massive focal length allowed experts to capture clear and high-quality close-ups of birds even from a long distance. Experts believe this marks a new milestone in mobile bird photography.

Key features of the smartphone

As a reminder, Honor previously officially introduced its Magic 9 Pro Max model. During the presentation, the manufacturers placed special emphasis on the device's high autonomy and advanced mobile imaging system.

Currently, the smartphone camera and its capabilities are generating great interest among technology enthusiasts. The ability to work with external lenses is expected to open up new creative possibilities for mobile photography fans.

HonorHonor Magic 9 Pro MaxSmartphonesMobile PhotographyTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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