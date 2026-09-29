Honor Magic 9 flagships achieve record sales in China

Honor has announced the start of sales for its new Honor Magic 9 flagship smartphone series, with initial results showing significant market interest. According to ixbt.com, the new lineup has seen demand exceeding expectations, far surpassing the performance of the previous generation. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the official report released by the company, the devices recorded high results within the first ten minutes of going on sale across all major platforms. Specifically, online sales volume was 194 percent higher than the same period for the Honor Magic 8 series launched last year.

Experts note that the new generation models are selling at nearly three times the rate of last year's flagships. This massive success is attributed to significant improvements in technical specifications and better alignment with user needs.

New series models and their capabilities

The newly introduced flagship series includes several advanced devices, namely the Honor Magic 9, Magic 9 Super Edition, and the top-tier Magic 9 Pro Max. Each model attracts customers with its unique technical advantages.

In particular, the Magic 9 Pro Max, one of the most advanced devices in the lineup, is equipped with the largest battery in its history. The smartphone features an 11,000 mAh battery, making it one of the longest-lasting flagships currently on the market.

At the same time, the base Honor Magic 9 has also received significant upgrades compared to the previous generation. This model is equipped with two powerful 200-megapixel camera modules, similar to the Pro Max version, enabling high-quality photography.

Compact flagship and its prospects

The dimensions and power of the new base model are also noteworthy. Featuring a 6.37-inch screen diagonal, the device stands out for housing a massive 8,000 mAh battery.

Due to these specifications, the Honor Magic 9 is recognized as a truly full-fledged compact flagship capable of competing with the Galaxy S26 in size. This bold start in the Chinese market is expected to further strengthen the brand's position globally.