On October 2, iPhone 18 prices changed again
As of October 2, the new prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The devices are sold in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM versions, with various storage capacities and colors.
eSIM+eSIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,649
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Black — $1,839
• Silver — $1,879
• Glacier — $1,859
• Burgundy — $1,909
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:
• Black — $2,199
• Silver — $2,179
• Glacier — $2,179
• Burgundy — $2,179
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,799.
SIM+eSIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,719
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,949
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Glacier — $1,979
• Black — $1,949
• Silver — $1,979
• Burgundy — $2,089
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:
• Black — $2,199
• Silver — $2,199
• Burgundy — $2,349
• Glacier — $2,299
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,799.
It is noted that smartphone prices may change daily.
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