New prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
On September 29, the prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones were revealed. The devices are being sold in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM versions, with various storage capacities and colors.
eSIM+eSIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,599
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Black — $1,899
• Silver — $1,959
• Glacier — $1,959
• Burgundy — $1,969
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:
• Black — $2,199
• Silver — $2,179
• Glacier — $2,199
• Burgundy — $2,249
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,899.
SIM+eSIM versions:
• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,649
• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,949
• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:
• Glacier — $1,999
• Black — $2,029
• Silver — $2,029
• Burgundy — $2,059
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,249.
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,949.
It is noted that the smartphone prices may change daily.
Comments 0
…