OnePlus 16 flagship sets a record on AnTuTu with 5.63 million points

·3·Technology
OnePlus 16 flagship sets a record on AnTuTu with 5.63 million points

In a rapidly evolving smartphone market, manufacturers are reaching new performance milestones with their upcoming devices. According to ixbt.com, OnePlus has officially revealed the AnTuTu benchmark results for its next flagship, the OnePlus 16, setting an absolute record. This is reported by news source.

According to the manufacturer's statement, the new generation flagship scored over 5.63 million points in tests. Previously, leaked information circulating in various network sources suggested the device might score 5.38 million points. Company representatives emphasize that this figure is currently the highest among all devices running on this hardware platform.

Latest processor and gaming capabilities

The OnePlus 16 will be one of the first on the market to be equipped with the latest 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. To ensure high performance and stability, OnePlus and Qualcomm specialists have jointly developed a special low-level software system called Wind Chaser. This system guarantees frame rate stability during long-term heavy loads.

It was also announced that in supported games, including PUBG Mobile, there is an option to run in native mode at up to 185 frames/second. To support the main processor, three special chips have been installed:

  • P4 Super Display — responsible for image processing
  • T3 Touch — significantly reduces touch control latency
  • G3 e-sports — optimizes stable network connectivity

Screen, battery, and camera capabilities

According to preliminary information, the smartphone will be equipped with a flat 6.78-inch BOE OLED display with thin bezels. This screen, with 1.5K resolution, supports a refresh rate of up to 185 Hz, and the bezel thickness is only 1.15 mm. Another surprising aspect of the device is its massive 9000 mAh battery, although its charging parameters are currently being kept secret.

The flagship does not lag behind in terms of optical capabilities either. The main camera will be equipped with a 200 MP sensor in a 1/1.4-inch optical format. It will be complemented by a 50 MP periscope module with 3x optical zoom and a third wide-angle camera with the same resolution. The official presentation of the OnePlus 16 is scheduled for October 12 of this year.

OnePlusSnapdragonSmartphonesAnTuTuTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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