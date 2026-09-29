Google is finally shutting down Google Assistant on Android

·23·Technology
Google is finally shutting down Google Assistant on Android

Google has initiated the decisive phase of phasing out the Google Assistant voice assistant on the Android operating system. This change is causing dissatisfaction among many users, as the option to decline the transition to the Gemini AI and revert to the old assistant has been completely removed. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the publication Ixbt.com, the corporation had previously announced that it would officially stop supporting this service. The active phase of the process began to be felt on a large scale from the beginning of September and is now covering more device owners.

User dissatisfaction and new restrictions

The removal of Google Assistant features has also been confirmed by owners of Pixel and Samsung smartphones. Users are complaining that the button to revert to the previous assistant has disappeared from the settings.

Interestingly, as a specific feature of the transition period, the Google Assistant app continues to work on iPhone devices for now. This shows that the company is shutting down components gradually rather than all at once.

Differences in Gemini and Assistant capabilities

Google is actively promoting Gemini AI to users as its new flagship product. However, in practice, it has become clear that there are significant differences between the two services.

Experts and users note that Gemini is much superior in communicating and executing complex requests. At the same time, the old Google Assistant was much more convenient and deeply integrated in managing devices, smart home systems, and other Google services.

It is precisely the loss of the ability to control home appliances in the usual way that is causing a wave of potential discontent among internet users. Whether the company will address these shortcomings or provide new solutions based on user demand remains unknown for now.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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