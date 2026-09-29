iPhone 18 Pro owners still face screen errors on new operating system

·35·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro owners still face screen errors on new operating system

As new generation devices gain their place in the market, the technical problems encountered by users remain a central topic of discussion. According to ixbt.com, owners of the iPhone 18 Pro, one of Apple's latest flagship smartphones, are still suffering from certain display malfunctions even after the latest operating system update. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It is known that the company recently released special software for its devices, fixing a number of important bugs. This update was aimed at ensuring the stable operation of smartphones and eliminating previously identified major malfunctions, which had created positive expectations among users.

Which problems did the update solve?

The new software version released on September 28 of this year was supposed to fix several serious technical defects. In particular, this package is intended to resolve spontaneous reboot issues occurring on iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Also, this version was supposed to solve problems such as Face ID malfunctions, color artifacts occurring during 2x zoom while taking photos, and the freezing of the touch screen when opening the Notification Center and Control Center simultaneously.

Screen artifacts and expert conclusions

However, despite the measures taken, it became clear that not all problems were fully resolved. Well-known insider Tarun Vats, in a video posted on his social media page, clearly showed that strange visual artifacts remain on the home screen of an iPhone 18 Pro running the new operating system.

In the shared video, the author raises a valid question as to why the technology giant has not yet resolved this visible malfunction. Despite the installation of the new software package, reports of similar visual glitches continue to arrive from users.

It has not yet been determined whether these observed artifacts are directly related to software flaws or if this is a hidden problem in the device's hardware. Experts are closely monitoring the situation and expect this issue to be clarified in future updates.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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