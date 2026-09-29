Apple releases emergency iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro

Two weeks after the launch of the iOS 27 operating system, Apple has released its first major software update, iOS 27.0.1. According to ixbt.com, this urgent update is aimed at fixing a number of serious bugs in flagship devices, including issues with Face ID and camera performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main changes specifically concern iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max users. In recent weeks, owners of these devices had complained that the smartphone would unexpectedly restart when an error occurred during the facial recognition process. Additionally, in some cases, the Face ID function would temporarily stop working, and difficulties were observed in setting it up.

Camera and interface bugs fixed

The new software not only addresses security and biometric errors but also positively impacts other hardware capabilities. Specifically, the issue of unpleasant color artifacts appearing in photos taken with 2x zoom in certain lighting conditions and at an f/1.48 aperture has been resolved. This issue was observed in a limited number of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Furthermore, another important bug related to interface stability has been fixed. It was discovered that when the Notification Center and Control Center were opened simultaneously, the touchscreen would sometimes stop responding entirely. The update prevents such freezing incidents.

How to install the update?

Currently, the iOS 27.0.1 software is available to all compatible users and can be installed via standard smartphone settings. To do this, simply go to "Settings," then select "General" followed by "Software Update."

At the same time, other users of the Apple ecosystem have not been left behind. The company simultaneously released iPadOS 27.0.1 and visionOS 27.0.1 updates. For users who have not yet upgraded to the new generation operating system, iOS 26.7.1 and iPadOS 26.7.1 versions have been prepared to ensure security.