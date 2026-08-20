Sales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones Begin

·12·Technology
Sales of Google Pixel 11 Series Smartphones Begin

Google has officially begun open sales of the Pixel 11 smartphone series after a one-week pre-order period. The new lineup includes four main models: the standard Pixel 11, advanced Pixel 11 Pro, larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, and foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Customers can also purchase the new-generation Pixel Watch 5 smartwatches. According to ixbt.com, prices range from $900 to $2,250. According to ixbt.com, this was reported.

The new lineup has officially gone on sale in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, India, Singapore, and Taiwan. Although its geographic coverage is similar to that of last year’s Pixel 10 series, there are some exceptions. In particular, the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold will not be officially sold in the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Portugal, or Spain.

Prices and Storage Options

In the US market, the base Pixel 11 model is available from $900 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The version with 512 GB of flash storage costs $1,020. Interestingly, although the new entry-level model launched at the same price as last year’s Pixel 10, its base storage capacity has doubled. This makes the new gadget a considerably better value than the previous generation.

The remaining flagship models in the lineup also stand out for their technical capabilities and pricing. According to ixbt.com, the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,100 for the 12/256 GB version and costs up to $1,220 for the 16/512 GB model and $1,450 for the 16 GB / 1 TB version. The Pixel 11 Pro XL, with its larger display, starts at $1,300 for the base 12/256 GB configuration and reaches $1,650 for the most expensive version with 1 TB of storage.

The Most Expensive Foldable Model and European Prices

The most expensive device in the family is the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Its 16/256 GB version is priced at $1,900 in the US, while the 16/512 GB model costs $2,020 and the top configuration with 1 TB of flash storage costs $2,250. Notably, the base Fold model launched at a price $100 higher than last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Official prices for the new devices have also been announced in the European market. In Europe, the Pixel 11 starts at €1,000, the Pixel 11 Pro at €1,200, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL at €1,400. Buyers in Europe will have to pay at least €2,000 for the most advanced model in the lineup, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Major US mobile operators have introduced special discounts and trade-in programs to attract customers. When certain conditions are met, users may be able to get Pixel 11 devices at significantly reduced prices, and in some cases almost for free.

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