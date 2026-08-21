Elon Musk Plans to Launch Starship 30 Times a Day by 2030

SpaceX Chairman Elon Musk has announced ambitious plans to dramatically expand the scale of spaceflight in the coming years. According to him, the company aims to launch the Starship rocket into space 30 times a day by 2030. However, the entrepreneur admits that even this enormous figure is very small compared with the number of daily commercial flights. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX is systematically working to increase production and launch frequency. Earlier, in 2024, Elon Musk said he intended to produce up to 1,000 Starship spacecraft per year. At the beginning of 2026, experts discussed the possibility of launching this heavy spacecraft more than once per hour.

Technical News and Tests

The company is currently working actively on its next prototypes. Recently, a new prototype called Starship Ship 40 was successfully transported to the coast of Christmas Island. Elon Musk subsequently shared new photos of the vehicle on social media.

One of the most important tasks facing the company's engineers is putting reusable technologies into practice. According to Elon Musk, SpaceX plans to catch a returning Starship in midair using a special launch tower as early as the coming months. This would significantly accelerate the recovery of spacecraft components.

Future Prospects

The practical implementation of these ambitious plans is expected to bring a fundamental shift to the space industry. If all tests are completed successfully, the first repeat flight of a reusable Starship could take place in late 2026 or early 2027. This would bring the pace of humanity's exploration of space to a new level.

Although 30 daily launches may seem small compared with the scale of aviation, they would represent an unprecedented step in the history of spaceflight. Through its reusable rockets, SpaceX aims not only to reduce the cost of orbital flights but also to build the infrastructure needed for expeditions to other planets.