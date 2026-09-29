SpaceX, known for its high reliability in the aerospace industry, has released unique close-up footage of its Falcon Heavy super heavy-lift launch vehicle. According to ixbt.com, these videos and photos clearly demonstrate the scale of the massive structure located in the hangar at the historic LC-39A launch complex at the Kennedy Space Center. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The released materials clearly show the 27 Merlin engines installed on the rocket body, which consists of three combined Falcon 9 stages. For experts and space technology enthusiasts, these frames provided an opportunity to take a close look at the structure of one of the most powerful examples of modern rocket engineering.

A history of perfect flights

Falcon Heavy is significant not only for its immense power but also for having a perfect track record, which is rare in the space industry. Since its debut flight in 2018, this rocket has fully proven its reliability in practice.

According to source data, as of September 2026, the super heavy-lift launch vehicle has successfully completed a total of 13 orbital missions. Notably, all flights have concluded with a 100 percent success rate.

New milestones and future plans

This indicator testifies to the high potential of SpaceX engineers. Throughout all flights conducted, not a single accident has been recorded, and no emergencies have occurred during the process of delivering payloads into orbit.

The last successful flight for Falcon Heavy took place on August 30 of this year. During this mission, NASA's latest Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope was successfully delivered into orbit.

The company's near-future plans are also proceeding rapidly. According to reports, the next flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled for October 2 of this year, intended to carry out the classified NROL-97 mission.