SpaceX rolls out the ultra-heavy Falcon Heavy rocket to the launch pad

·2·Technology
SpaceX rolls out the ultra-heavy Falcon Heavy rocket to the launch pad

Aerospace giant SpaceX has transported its most powerful and unique Falcon Heavy launch vehicle in a horizontal position to the famous LC-39A launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. This operation is a critical stage in preparations for the upcoming major flight, which is intended to carry out a classified mission aimed at ensuring U.S. national security. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, this ultra-heavy rocket will execute the classified NROL-97 mission, organized in the interests of the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Force. Currently, specialists are testing all systems and bringing pre-flight preparations to their final stage.

Flight date and details

It is noted that the next important flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled for October 1, 2026, at 23:53 U.S. Eastern Time from the historic 39A pad. This time corresponds to the morning of October 2 in Tashkent time. The primary task is to deliver the payload into orbit and ensure its safety.

After the rocket lifts off and completes its mission, its side boosters are expected to return to Earth successfully. According to the plan, they should land softly on the LZ-1 and LZ-2 landing pads. It is noteworthy that this flight will use previously flown side boosters: one is embarking on its fourth space journey, and the other on its second.

Achievements in the history of Falcon Heavy

SpaceX's ultra-heavy launch vehicle made its debut in 2018. Since then, rockets of this type have successfully completed a total of 13 orbital missions. Most importantly, all of them have ended with a 100% success rate.

According to statistics, not a single Falcon Heavy launch has resulted in the loss of a payload or an emergency during orbital insertion. This once again confirms the high level of reliability and perfection of the company's technologies.

SpaceXFalcon HeavySpaceNROL-97Rocket
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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