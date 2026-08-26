Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Announced: Flagship Watch With Up to 291 Days of Battery Life

The renowned company Garmin has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro. According to ixbt.com, this high-tech gadget features not only a durable titanium casing but also advanced capabilities such as long-term autonomy and satellite communication, marking a significant step for athletes and travelers operating in extreme conditions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports on the matter.

The new smartwatches will be released in 43, 47, and 51 mm sizes to suit user needs. The small model features a 1.3-inch screen, the medium one has a 1.4-inch display, while the 51 mm version boasts a 1.5-inch AMOLED panel. These screens reach a peak brightness of 3000 nit, making them very easy to read even under direct sunlight.

Display types and record-breaking autonomy

In addition to AMOLED screens for the 47 and 51 mm versions, the manufacturer offers a transflective MiP display with integrated solar elements. While slightly behind AMOLED in color reproduction, it is unmatched in battery preservation. Specifically, the 51 mm Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar model can last up to 57 days in normal mode and up to 291 days in power-saving mode with sufficient solar exposure.

The device's casing is made entirely of high-quality titanium alloy and is slightly thinner than the previous generation. The watch is water-resistant up to 43 meters according to the 10 ATM standard. Internal storage has been doubled to 64 GB, allowing users to store numerous maps and music tracks.

Communication capabilities and software

It is worth noting that buyers can optionally choose the inReach version with an LTE modem and satellite communication. This allows for staying connected in remote areas far from mobile networks, though these services require a separate subscription. On the software side, the Garmin Epic feature has been added, allowing users to combine multi-day activities into a single trip and include photo and vital statistics.

The interface, especially regarding topographic maps, is said to be even smoother. The built-in LED flashlight now has the ability to emit white, red, and green light. The health-tracking Elevate 5 sensor remains unchanged, retaining the ability to measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and record ECG.

GPS navigation, NFC with Garmin Pay support, and a wide range of features for sports and active leisure have been retained. According to reports, the starting price for the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro AMOLED and Solar versions begins at $1100, while the 51 mm models are priced at $1200. An additional $100 is required for the inReach modification with LTE and satellite communication. Open sales of the device are scheduled to begin on August 28.