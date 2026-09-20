Engineers have created an ultra-strong and unique thermal insulator

Researchers at North Carolina State University have achieved a breakthrough in materials science by developing a thin-film material that successfully combines extremely low thermal conductivity with high stiffness. According to ixbt.com, this new development conducts heat approximately five times worse than standard silicon, yet it was found to be thousands of times stronger mechanically. This is reported by news source.

According to traditional physics, solid materials and metals usually conduct heat well, while effective thermal insulators tend to have brittle or porous structures. However, the newly created material is not porous at all and has attracted the attention of experts due to its extraordinary physical properties. At room temperature, its thermal conductivity is estimated at only about 0.04 W/(m·K), whereas for silicon, this figure is around 0.2 W/(m·K).

Unique molecular structure provides mysterious properties

Experts achieved this result based on two-dimensional hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites. The structure of such materials consists of alternating organic and inorganic crystal layers. Scientists completely changed the molecular architecture of the material by replacing traditional carbon chains with specially selected benzene rings.

The chemical modifications performed effectively stopped the propagation of vibrations that carry thermal energy through the material. At the same time, the high stiffness of the crystalline structure was fully preserved. As a result, the thin film based on an azobenzene-ethylammonium-lead-iodide compound demonstrated a unique combination of mechanical and thermal properties.

Practical application prospects and future plans

Another significant advantage of this technology is the possibility of its large-scale application. Researchers note that the new material can be applied as a thin layer to large surfaces or used as a reliable protective coating for critical components. In the future, such coatings are expected to be useful in microelectronics for effectively isolating specific components from heat sources.

Developers also anticipate that this technology will be useful in the aerospace industry and other complex systems where stiffness, thermal insulation, and low weight are equally required. However, there is still much work to be done to introduce the material into real industrial production.

Scientists face the task of thoroughly testing the invention's durability, stability of properties, production costs, and performance under various operating conditions. Furthermore, it is noted that the presence of lead in the composition may limit the use of such material in certain areas in the future.