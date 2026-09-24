Unique transparent version of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship unveiled

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Unique transparent version of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship unveiled

According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi has showcased a special transparent version of its most advanced flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, in live photos. Combining high-tech specifications with a unique design, this device is generating significant interest among tech enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new model is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, priced at 10,999 yuan. The smartphone body features an attractive transparent red finish. A special film creates a volumetric texture, allowing users to closely view stylized elements of the device's internal structure. The package also includes a red transparent charger and cable.

Advanced screen capabilities and secondary display

One of the smartphone's main highlights is the Magic Screen secondary display on the rear panel. In the new version, this screen is flatter and seamlessly integrated into the body. It displays notifications, widgets, and mini-games. The AI-based AI Versatile Screen function helps create personalized content and unique wallpapers.

At launch, over 100 cards were announced for the rear screen. Additional AI capabilities are expected to be added to the device at the end of December. The main SuperPixel 2.0 display features 4000 nits peak brightness, BT.2020 coverage, and LTPO technology with a 1–120 Hz refresh rate.

High performance and Leica cameras

The device's technical power relies on the sixth-generation Snapdragon 8 Super Edition processor. It is also equipped with a massive 8500 mAh battery, IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance standards, as well as UWB technology.

In terms of photography, the model remains a leader. The camera module, created in collaboration with Leica, includes a 200 MP main sensor, a 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, a new AI shooting function called Legendary Moment has been added for unique shots.

XiaomiTransparent SmartphoneSnapdragonLeica CameraTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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