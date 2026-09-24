Starlink Begins Offering Mini Kit for Free in Japan

·4·Technology
Starlink Begins Offering Mini Kit for Free in Japan

Starlink, a company providing satellite internet services, has taken a significant step for its users in the Japanese market. According to ixbt.com, the Starlink Mini hardware kit is now being offered for free rental without an initial fee in certain regions of the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

This initiative aims to significantly reduce the initial financial costs for those wishing to connect to high-speed satellite internet. The new terms make the transition to modern technology much easier and more convenient for users.

Favorable conditions and rapid installation

According to information released by the company, the installation process for the equipment takes very little time in most parts of Japan. Users will be able to connect to a stable, high-performance network in a short period.

Starlink is also paying special attention to improving the quality of customer service. Specifically, full Japanese-language support has been implemented, covering everything from ordering and equipment installation to the subsequent stages of service usage.

The new tariff policy is expected to be particularly beneficial for residents in remote and mountainous areas, as well as for small business representatives. In the era of globalization, this technology is becoming a primary means of communication in areas lacking quality internet access.

Experts believe that the removal of the initial fee will further strengthen the company's position in the Japanese telecommunications market. In an environment of increasing competition, such steps are crucial for attracting consumer attention.

For now, this promotion covers only certain regions of the Japanese market, and there is no official information yet on whether its geography will be expanded or if it will be introduced in other countries.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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