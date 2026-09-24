Rain expected in some regions on September 25

On September 25, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

The weather in the capital, Tashkent, is expected to be changeable. In the second half of the day, brief rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. Temperatures will range from 14–16 degrees Celsius at night to 26–28 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be slightly cloudy and changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy and changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

In Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy and changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent region, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and possible thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy and changeable in some places, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 28–33 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and possible thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures will be 13–18 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Rain may turn into snow in high mountain areas. Temperatures will be 9–14 degrees at night and 15–20 degrees during the day.