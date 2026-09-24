Xiaomi releases affordable smart socket with Wi-Fi 6 support

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has introduced a new device that allows users to easily turn ordinary household appliances into modern "smart" devices. According to ixbt.com, the new Xiaomi Smart Socket 4 has been launched at an affordable price of 59 yuan, or approximately 9 dollars. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new generation socket is notable for its support of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and direct integration into the Xiaomi Hyper Smart Connect ecosystem. Users can remotely control connected devices, monitor their status, and set up various automation scenarios via the Mi Home app, even when away from home.

Capabilities and technical specifications

One of the main advantages of the device is that it allows you to connect old fans, simple desk lamps, and other household appliances to a "smart" control system without replacing them. The socket performs timer and countdown functions perfectly.

Additionally, pre-set scenarios continue to run locally without issues even if the home internet connection is temporarily interrupted. There is also an option to configure a power-off timer by double-pressing the device's physical button.

Energy monitoring and safety

The new device is equipped with a built-in meter that tracks electricity consumption. Through this feature, users can monitor daily, weekly, and monthly statistics.

Using the Mi Home app, it is possible to set a power limit between 100 and 2500 watts. This is crucial for preventing overloading of the home power grid.

Special attention has been paid to safety; the device is reliably protected against overheating, voltage surges, overloads, and current spikes. A child safety lock is also provided for households with young children.

The model is designed in accordance with new national standards, featuring an additional insulation layer on the plugs. The housing dimensions are 52 × 41 × 57.6 mm, making it significantly more compact than previous generation devices.