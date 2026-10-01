Nokia and ICEYE to Create Sovereign Satellite Communication Systems for Governments

·10·Technology
Nokia and ICEYE to Create Sovereign Satellite Communication Systems for Governments

Finnish space company ICEYE and Nokia have reached an agreement to jointly develop secure low-Earth orbit satellite communication systems for government clients. According to ixbt.com, the first telecommunications satellites under this project are scheduled for launch in 2028, and it is expected to become a unique alternative to global commercial systems like Starlink. This is reported by news source.

The core idea of the project is to build a sovereign satellite infrastructure fully controlled by a specific state. In this model, the client will be able to independently manage satellites, the ground segment, and user terminals without being dependent on the terms of external commercial operators.

System for defense and emergency situations

The new communication network is primarily intended for defense, border security, emergency services, and disaster response. In conditions where terrestrial mobile and wired networks are damaged, overloaded, or completely offline, this satellite communication should provide a reliable backup channel.

It will be possible to concentrate network resources over priority areas based on current needs. ICEYE and Nokia promise to ensure high throughput and low latency. At the same time, the new system will not fully replace existing military or government networks but will provide additional coverage and backup channels.

Cooperation between the companies

Within the framework of this partnership, ICEYE will provide its expertise in creating and operating satellite constellations, while Nokia will supply secure telecommunications network technologies. The parties aim to integrate low-Earth orbit satellites, ground infrastructure, and secure terminals into a unified communication system.

It is worth noting that ICEYE already offers its own Earth observation satellite systems to government clients. The company operates a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites that allow for surface imaging regardless of time of day or cloud cover. The new project with Nokia significantly expands this direction through satellite communications.

NokiaICEYEStarlinkSpace TechnologyCommunication Satellites
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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