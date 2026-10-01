One step from gold: Alisher Ganiyev takes silver in Aichi-Nagoya

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One step from gold: Alisher Ganiyev takes silver in Aichi-Nagoya

Uzbekistan wrestler Alisher Ganiyev successfully made his way to the final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. However, at the end of an uncompromising battle against his Kyrgyz opponent in the decisive match, our compatriot had to settle for a silver medal.

Thus, the member of the Uzbekistan Greco-Roman wrestling national team added another award to the country's delegation.

Ganiyev paves a confident path to the final

Alisher Ganiyev defended the honor of the country in the -60 kg weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Right from the preliminary stages of the competition, he showed that he had come to Japan with serious intentions. Ganiyev performed successfully in the matches leading up to the final, earning the right to participate in the most important bout — for the gold medal.

This result itself became an important indicator for Uzbek Greco-Roman wrestling.

The final showdown for gold

In the decisive match, Ganiyev faced a representative of Kyrgyzstan.

The final took place amid uncompromising struggles. Both wrestlers gave their all for the Asian Games championship. Although Ganiyev put up a worthy resistance against his opponent throughout the match, in the end, the advantage lay with the Kyrgyz athlete.

As a result, Alisher Ganiyev finished the final in second place, claiming the silver medal of the Asian Games.

Ganiyev fell just one step short of gold, but his successful run to the final put him among the medalists of Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Another medal for the Uzbekistan delegation

Alisher Ganiyev's silver became one of the latest awards for the Uzbekistan delegation in Aichi-Nagoya.

Throughout the competitions, Uzbek athletes have been fiercely competing for medals in various wrestling disciplines, as well as in other sports.

Ganiyev's reaching the final was recorded as another notable result for the national Greco-Roman wrestling team at the Asian Games.

Gold was not meant to be, but the final itself is a great achievement

In sports, sometimes you have to settle for a silver medal just when you come closest to the championship. Such was the final at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 for Alisher Ganiyev.

Although he could not win the gold medal, he became an Asian Games medalist in the -60 kg weight category.

For the Uzbekistan delegation, Ganiyev's silver medal became another valuable prize added to the medal treasury in Aichi-Nagoya. The competitions are still ongoing, and our compatriots have battles ahead for new medals.

Alisher GaniyevAichi-Nagoya 2026Asian GamesGreco-Roman wrestling
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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