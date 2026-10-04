Apple warns iPhone 18 Pro Max owners: smartphone replacement required

·36·Technology
Apple warns iPhone 18 Pro Max owners: smartphone replacement required

Apple has confirmed a serious issue affecting some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners using the AT&T mobile network in the US. According to ixbt.com, this malfunction causes smartphones to lose connectivity entirely, and it cannot be fixed via standard software updates. This is causing unexpected difficulties for thousands of users. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts explain that if a device has already encountered this error, it must be replaced directly. Reinstalling software or other methods will not help in this situation. Affected users are advised to contact official service centers.

Preventive measures and updates

Although damaged devices cannot be saved, Apple is trying to prevent the issue from spreading to other users. To this end, the company has released a special iOS 27.0.1 operating system update and a specific settings package for the AT&T operator.

According to the company's recommendation, all iPhone 18 Pro Max owners should immediately install the iOS 27.0.1 version via Settings → General → Software Update. Operator settings will be sent to AT&T subscribers automatically within two weeks. It can also be checked manually.

Causes of the problem remain secret

So far, Apple has not disclosed the exact causes of this malfunction. It is noted that this situation is only observed in iPhone 18 Pro Max models on the AT&T network in the United States. Other mobile operators and other iPhone models have not been affected by this problem.

Experts are focusing on hardware differences in the devices. Specifically, iPhone 18 Pro Max models released for the US use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 modem. Meanwhile, versions intended for other countries feature a custom C2 modem manufactured by Apple. However, it is not yet clear whether these differences caused the malfunction on the AT&T network.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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