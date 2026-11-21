BepiColombo, a spacecraft that has covered a distance of 10 billion kilometers, has reached a close proximity to Mercury and is preparing to enter its orbit. This mission is a joint project of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The craft must operate under extremely harsh conditions: on the surface of Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun, temperatures can reach +430°C during the day and drop to −180°C at night. Furthermore, the planet is constantly exposed to intense solar radiation.

Eight-year flight and an 11-minute risky maneuver

BepiColombo was launched in 2018 from a spaceport in French Guiana. Due to the Sun's powerful gravitational pull, the craft had to constantly reduce its speed (brake) and continuously adjust its trajectory throughout the journey.

Using planetary gravity, over the course of eight years, the craft has: