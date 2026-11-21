15-year-old Asal Maksumova from Uzbekistan has climbed the highest point in Africa — the 5,895-meter Mount Kilimanjaro. In doing so, she became the youngest person from Uzbekistan to conquer this milestone. The girl announced this on her Instagram page.

Asal dedicated this expedition to the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence. Organized as part of the Project Independence initiative, the participants chose the famous Marangu route on Kilimanjaro. During the six-day expedition, the team covered a distance of nearly 72 kilometers. They traversed humid tropical forests, high-altitude alpine deserts, and snowy slopes.

The most difficult part of the journey was the final ascent to the summit. The participants trekked for nearly 14 hours. During this time, temperatures dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius, accompanied by snowfall and strong winds.