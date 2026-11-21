A video showing a couple dining at a table suspended over a cliff has gone viral on social media. The footage of the unusual date has sparked amazement among internet users.

In the video, a man in a black suit and a woman in a white dress can be seen sitting around a table secured by steel cables. The table is set with various foods and drinks. The couple is eating and chatting at a great height, against the backdrop of mountains and greenery.

It turns out that the video of this unusual date first circulated on Instagram in March 2024. However, there is no reliable information about exactly where the footage was filmed. Some foreign media outlets have described the scene as a specially organized romantic date or a photoshoot.

Observers at the scene were also captured on camera recording the event with their mobile phones.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some have praised the date as a romantic and unforgettable experience, others have raised concerns about safety at such a height.