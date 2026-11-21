Alina Ri, Kazakhstan's representative at the international "Miss Universe 2026" beauty pageant, will take the stage in a national costume weighing nearly 30 kilograms. The outfit, valued at over 5 million tenge (approximately 131.7 million soums), stands out for its unusual design and moving wings. This was reported by "Kursiv Kazakhstan".

The national costume, titled "Golden Eagle: The Spirit of Kazakhstan," was inspired by the country's national flag. It uniquely incorporates key elements of Kazakh symbols, including the sky-blue background, the golden sun, an eagle with its wings spread wide, and traditional Kazakh national patterns.

The most striking part of the costume is the giant golden wings. Using a special mechanism, they open on stage, giving the dress a more impressive appearance. The long train of the outfit represents the flight of an eagle over the vast steppes during movement. The headpiece is also designed as a golden sun-shaped crown to match the overall composition.