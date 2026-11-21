Miss Universe contestant to appear in a 30-kilogram costume with giant wings
Alina Ri, Kazakhstan's representative at the international "Miss Universe 2026" beauty pageant, will take the stage in a national costume weighing nearly 30 kilograms. The outfit, valued at over 5 million tenge (approximately 131.7 million soums), stands out for its unusual design and moving wings. This was reported by "Kursiv Kazakhstan".
The national costume, titled "Golden Eagle: The Spirit of Kazakhstan," was inspired by the country's national flag. It uniquely incorporates key elements of Kazakh symbols, including the sky-blue background, the golden sun, an eagle with its wings spread wide, and traditional Kazakh national patterns.
The most striking part of the costume is the giant golden wings. Using a special mechanism, they open on stage, giving the dress a more impressive appearance. The long train of the outfit represents the flight of an eagle over the vast steppes during movement. The headpiece is also designed as a golden sun-shaped crown to match the overall composition.
It is reported that the creation of the dress was carried out by the SV Muse brand. The preparation process began in April of this year and lasted for more than half a year. Notably, the main concept for the national costume was proposed by Alina Ri herself, who is representing Kazakhstan in the pageant.
For reference, Alina Ri is the winner of the "Miss Qazaqstan 2025" national beauty pageant. She is representing Kazakhstan at the international "Miss Universe 2026" competition.
This year's "Miss Universe" pageant is being held in Puerto Rico. The national costume show for the contestants begins on November 22 at 04:00 Astana time. The grand finale of the pageant and the crowning ceremony are scheduled for November 25 at 05:00.
Alina Ri's appearance in the 30-kilogram national costume is expected to be one of the most interesting displays of the competition.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…