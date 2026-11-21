An unusual method was used in South Korea to identify students who failed to hand over their phones and kept them hidden during university entrance exams. The government sent emergency alert messages across the country three times, causing the phones to ring loudly.

According to the SBS television channel, the signals sent during the national university entrance exam (CSAT) held on November 19, 2026, caused phones to ring loudly for 10.5 seconds, even if they were set to silent mode.

The first alert was sent at 08:30, 10 minutes before the start of the first phase of the exam. This signal alone helped identify 31 students who had hidden phones and other devices in exam centers.

Subsequent signals were sent at 14:21 and 14:57. As a result of the three alerts, a total of 49 students were found to have kept their phones. Some phones rang in exam rooms, while others were heard from bags left in hallways.

It is noted that 551,864 people registered to take this year's exam in South Korea. According to the rules, smartphones and other electronic devices are prohibited from being brought into the exam room. Even if a phone is not used, failing to hand it over and keeping it is considered a violation and leads to the cancellation of exam results.

The tightening of control measures this year was prompted by previous instances of cheating using hidden cameras, smartphones, and artificial intelligence during exams. For this reason, not only phones but also glasses and buttons on clothing were checked for hidden devices during the exam.

Officials stated that they would conduct additional investigations into the identified cases and determine appropriate measures based on the severity of the violations.