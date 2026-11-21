A previously unpublished photo of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with his granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, has been released. The photo was published on Khamenei's official website on November 20 in honor of World Children's Day and has since circulated on social media.

According to official Iranian sources, Zahra was born on December 18, 2024. She died at the age of 14 months on February 28, 2026, as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The baby was born to Ali Khamenei's daughter, Bushra Khamenei, and Mohammad Javad Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Reports published by official Iranian news channels state that Ali Khamenei and his young granddaughter died together during the early days of the war. The strike also targeted the Supreme Leader's residence in Tehran. It was reported that Zahra's mother also died as a result of this attack.

It is worth noting that Zahra's death had also drawn public attention during Ali Khamenei's funeral ceremonies in July 2026. At that time, the little girl's small coffin, draped in the Iranian flag, was displayed at the Grand Musalla in Tehran. Her photograph was placed beside it, and the coffin was positioned next to Ali Khamenei's casket. These images were circulated in Iranian and international media.