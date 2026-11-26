According to the company, the compromised data includes users' names, email addresses, account and user IDs, as well as registration and last login timestamps. Additionally, tokens from certain invitation, account management, and recovery emails were stolen.

It is reported that on November 19, 1Password began investigating information that an unauthorized person had accessed the corporate GitHub account of one of its employees. Through this account, the attacker gained access to the company's source code and injected malicious code into internal services. Consequently, data belonging to some users was copied.

A hacker attack has been carried out on the internal systems of 1Password, one of the world's most popular password managers. As a result of the attack, some users' personal data was compromised. The company issued an official statement regarding this on November 25.

However, 1Password emphasized that the primary vaults where users' passwords are stored, the keys protecting them, and account recovery keys were not affected by the attack. The company also reiterated that it does not store passwords or secret keys itself.

It is currently unknown how many users were affected by the incident. The company has blocked the compromised GitHub account, revoked the stolen access token, and updated keys used for potentially exposed internal data. Furthermore, clean versions of the affected services have been restored.

As a security measure, verification codes in invitation and account recovery emails have been changed from six-digit numbers to ten-character codes. The company stated that the small number of users whose processes were affected have been notified individually.

1Password advises customers to be cautious of unexpected emails, SMS messages, and phone calls. In particular, users should avoid clicking on suspicious links sent under the pretext of account recovery or accepting an invitation.

The company emphasized that it will never ask for users' account passwords or secret keys on its behalf. For now, users are not required to make any changes to their accounts or change their passwords.