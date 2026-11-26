World Taekwondo Grand-Prix Final kicks off: Uzbekistan national team roster...
On November 28–29, the prestigious G10 category "World Taekwondo Grand-Prix Final" tournament will take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. In these bouts, considered one of the most important competitions of the season, members of the Uzbekistan men's and women's national teams will step onto the mat to compete for medals and crucial ranking points.
Uzbekistan national team roster
According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Taekwondo WT Association, our compatriots will represent the country in 3 weight categories each for men and women:
Category
Weight class
Athlete
Men
-68 kg
Najmiddin Qosimkhodjiev
Men
-80 kg
Jasurbek Jaysunov
Men
+80 kg
Marat Mavlonov
Women
-57 kg
Madina Mirabzalova
Women
-67 kg
Ozoda Sobirjonova
Women
+67 kg
Svetlana Saidova
Importance of the competition
High ranking status: The G10 category Grand-Prix Final is significant for offering substantial points toward the world ranking, featuring the world's top taekwondo athletes.
How many medals do you think the Uzbek taekwondo athletes will win at the Grand-Prix Final in Astana?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important news with fans of Uzbek taekwondo immediately!
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