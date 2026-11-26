U-17 World Cup: Uzbekistan qualifies for the playoffs despite defeat to Italy
In the 3rd round of the group stage of the U-17 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar, the Uzbekistan national youth team, led by Sergey Chigodayev, faced group favorites Italy and suffered a 1:3 defeat. Despite this, our compatriots successfully concluded the group stage and secured their spot in the playoffs.
First-half dominance and Sadirjonov's consolation goal
In the first half of the match, the Europeans scored three consecutive goals to establish a commanding lead: Casagrande opened the scoring in the 7th minute, Crocchi converted a penalty in the 31st minute, and Corigliano extended the lead to three in stoppage time (
45+2) of the first half.
In the second half, the Uzbekistan youth team energized their play, and in the 75th minute, Suhrob Sadirjonov found the back of the opponent's net, scoring the only consolation goal.
Final standings in Group E and match report
In the parallel group match, Ivory Coast defeated Jamaica to take 2nd place. As a result, Italy finished at the top of the group with 9 points, while Uzbekistan, having collected 3 points, took 3rd place and secured a ticket to the next round.
Indicators
Details
Competition stage
U-17 World Cup (Group E, 3rd round)
Match result
Uzbekistan 1:3 Italy
Goals
Suhrob Sadirjonov (75') — Casagrande (7'), Crocchi (31'-pen.), Corigliano (45+2')
Cautions
Anvarov (35'), Aliyev (37'), Rahimov (53'), Tohirov (77')
Final group standing
3rd place (3 points — playoff spot secured)
Uzbekistan squad: Shomurodov, Rahimov (Oktamov, 73), Ruziboyev, Erkinov, Ravshanov, Aliyev, Murodov (Tohirov, 46), Sadirjonov (Orifkhonov, 80), Anvarov, Oktamboyev, Abduraimov (Ravshanbekov, 46).
Do you think Sergey Chigodayev's charges can improve their quality of play and go further in the U-17 World Cup playoffs?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the news about our youth team reaching the playoffs with fellow Uzbek football fans!
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