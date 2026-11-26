In the 3rd round of the group stage of the U-17 World Cup currently taking place in Qatar, the Uzbekistan national youth team, led by Sergey Chigodayev, faced group favorites Italy and suffered a 1:3 defeat. Despite this, our compatriots successfully concluded the group stage and secured their spot in the playoffs.

First-half dominance and Sadirjonov's consolation goal

In the first half of the match, the Europeans scored three consecutive goals to establish a commanding lead: Casagrande opened the scoring in the 7th minute, Crocchi converted a penalty in the 31st minute, and Corigliano extended the lead to three in stoppage time ( 45+2 ) of the first half.

In the second half, the Uzbekistan youth team energized their play, and in the 75th minute, Suhrob Sadirjonov found the back of the opponent's net, scoring the only consolation goal.