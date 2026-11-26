How can Bektemir Melikuziev defeat Jaime Munguia?
The prestigious Boxingnews24.com publication has analyzed the key tactical factors that could lead to victory for Uzbekistan's official contender Bektemir Melikuziev in his mandatory championship fight against the WBA super middleweight (-76.2 kg) champion, Mexican Jaime Munguia.
As a reminder, the WBA officially ordered this mandatory title defense, giving both parties 30 days to negotiate. According to the latest information, after Munguia completes a voluntary title defense against Nikita Tszyu, an agreement has been reached between the two camps to hold the championship bout while maintaining Melikuziev's status as the mandatory challenger.
Melikuziev's most dangerous weapons: the left hand and the "Canelo" method
Straight left hand from the center: As a southpaw, the 2016 Olympic medalist waits for his opponent to overcommit to an attack, and it is at that exact moment that he delivers a precise, straight left hand.
The "gap" in Munguia's defense: When the Mexican champion from Tijuana attacks with large, straight movements, he drops his lead shoulder and flares his elbows wide. This creates an open lane for a straight punch through the center. In the past, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez successfully exploited this flaw, using a short counter-uppercut to pierce Munguia's defense and send him to the canvas.
Constant pressure to the body: If Munguia abandons his height and reach advantage to engage in a "war" at close range, Melikuziev can slip under the opponent's heavy shots, plant his feet, and land punishing hooks to the ribs.
Tactical advantages and vulnerabilities of the boxers
Analysis Criterion
Bektemir Melikuziev (Challenger)
Jaime Munguia (WBA Champion)
Main Advantage
Heavy punches, southpaw stance, and constant body (rib) work
Height and reach, high punch volume, and combination punching
Key to Victory
Countering with a straight left when the opponent attacks and applying pressure at close range
Working with a stiff jab from distance and avoiding open exchanges at mid-range
Weakness and Risk
Susceptibility to counter-punches when over-committing (as seen against Gabriel Rosado in 2021)
Lack of discipline — after getting hit, he immediately engages in reckless, open exchanges
According to experts, it is difficult for Munguia to maintain long-range discipline for every round. His habit of entering into an open brawl the moment he gets hit could leave him extremely vulnerable to Bektemir Melikuziev's heavy left hands and body attacks.
Do you think Bektemir Melikuziev can knock out the Mexican champion Jaime Munguia and bring another world championship belt to Uzbekistan?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting tactical analysis with fellow fans of Uzbek boxing!
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