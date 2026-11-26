The prestigious Boxingnews24.com publication has analyzed the key tactical factors that could lead to victory for Uzbekistan's official contender Bektemir Melikuziev in his mandatory championship fight against the WBA super middleweight (-76.2 kg) champion, Mexican Jaime Munguia.

As a reminder, the WBA officially ordered this mandatory title defense, giving both parties 30 days to negotiate. According to the latest information, after Munguia completes a voluntary title defense against Nikita Tszyu, an agreement has been reached between the two camps to hold the championship bout while maintaining Melikuziev's status as the mandatory challenger.

Melikuziev's most dangerous weapons: the left hand and the "Canelo" method