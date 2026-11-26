Former Netherlands national team star Wesley Sneijder has sold the jersey he swapped with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after the 2010 World Cup final at an auction. This was reported by The Touchline.

Unexpected auction difference: Ramos's jersey valued 13 times higher

Record value: The Spain national team jersey that Sergio Ramos gifted to Sneijder as a souvenir after the 2010 World Cup final was sold at auction for 65,126 euros . The new owner of this unique exhibit is a Brazilian collector .

Price of Sneijder's own jersey: Interestingly, the Netherlands national team jersey that Wesley Sneijder himself wore on the pitch during that final match sold for just over 5,000 euros.

A brief reminder of the 2010 World Cup final