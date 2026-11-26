A 65,000 Euro Gift: Wesley Sneijder Sells Jersey Received from Sergio Ramos at Auction
Former Netherlands national team star Wesley Sneijder has sold the jersey he swapped with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after the 2010 World Cup final at an auction. This was reported by The Touchline.
Unexpected auction difference: Ramos's jersey valued 13 times higher
Record value: The Spain national team jersey that Sergio Ramos gifted to Sneijder as a souvenir after the 2010 World Cup final was sold at auction for 65,126 euros. The new owner of this unique exhibit is a Brazilian collector.
Price of Sneijder's own jersey: Interestingly, the Netherlands national team jersey that Wesley Sneijder himself wore on the pitch during that final match sold for just over 5,000 euros.
A brief reminder of the 2010 World Cup final
Indicators
Details
Final date and location
July 11, 2010, Johannesburg (South Africa)
Match result
Spain 1:0 Netherlands (in extra time)
Winning goal scorer
Andres Iniesta (116th minute)
Most expensive lot at auction
Sergio Ramos's final jersey — 65,126 euros
Why do you think collectors paid 13 times more for Sergio Ramos's jersey than for Wesley Sneijder's own — is it related to the championship status or Ramos's popularity?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting auction news with world football fans immediately!
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