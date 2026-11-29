There is growing speculation that Hollywood actor and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey could run as an independent candidate in the 2028 US presidential election. This follows the actor's video message supporting independent politicians and ongoing rumors about his political ambitions. This was reported by The Hill.

It is reported that in a video message posted on social media in October, McConaughey urged Americans to look beyond the Democratic and Republican parties and consider independent candidates.

The actor believes that independent candidates should participate in the political process not just to express dissent or disrupt the major parties, but as a political force with a genuine chance of winning. He emphasized that such candidates could balance the competition between the two main parties and bring politics closer to the views and values of more Americans.

The actor's statement has fueled discussions about a potential presidential bid in 2028. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who participated in the 2020 presidential election, also noted that McConaughey's video message sparked such speculation. He believes that if the actor is making such statements, he may be considering entering the political arena.

James Talarico, who won the Texas state senate election, also assessed that McConaughey could be a strong candidate and suggested that if the actor is seriously considering entering politics, he should run.

It is worth noting that McConaughey previously considered running for governor of his home state of Texas. However, he has not yet officially announced his intention to participate in the 2028 presidential election.