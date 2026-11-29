Dep. A Coruna vs Barcelona: live text commentary (La Liga)
La Liga: Dep. A Coruna vs Barcelona. Kick-off: 29 November, 20:15 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Dep. A Coruna starting lineup: 13. Roman L., 2. Altimira A., 15. Loureiro M., 20. Gimenez J. (captain), 11. Mella D., 16. Amatucci L., 6. Casado M., 10. Hernandez Y., 12. Quagliata G., 32. Nsongo B., 7. Aubameyang P.
Dep. A Coruna substitutes: 17. Angelino, 18. Asp J., 3. Comas A., 9. Eddahchouri Z., 25. Fernandez A., 19. Lusimi Cruz, 23. Navarro X., 4. Noubi L., 14. Rodriguez R., 21. Soriano M., 24. Traore A., 8. Villares Yanez D.
Dep. A Coruna head coach: Hidalgo A.
Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 24. Garcia E., 5. Cubarsi P., 18. Martin G., 2. Cancelo J., 8. Pedri, 21. de Jong F., 20. Olmo D., 10. Lamine Yamal, 11. Raphinha (captain), 17. Gordon A.
Barcelona substitutes: 14. Adeyemi K., 41. Campos A., 15. Christensen A., 4. Farinas B., 9. Gabriel Jesus, 6. Gavi, 32. Goren O., 23. Kounde J., 25. Livakovic D., 16. Rodri, 13. Szczesny W.
Barcelona head coach: Flick H.
- 23Giacomo Quagliata (Dep. A Coruna) is shown a yellow card by the referee for an earlier foul.
- 23Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the park from Barcelona.
- 211-2Goal! Anthony Gordon delivers a pinpoint long ball to Dani Olmo (Barcelona), who makes no mistake from close range, finding the bottom left corner. 1:2.
- 19Barcelona are finding their rhythm with some good possession. Great movement up front is helping the defenders build the attack.
- 18Eric Garcia (Barcelona) whips a cross into the box, but the opposition defence clears it quickly.
- 16Barcelona are dominating possession right now with some crisp, precise passing.
- 14What a save from Joan Garcia! Bil Nsongo (Dep. A Coruna) rises high to meet a cross and glances a header towards the left post, but the keeper pulls off a brilliant stop.
- 13Antonio Hidalgo (Dep. A Coruna) is shown a yellow card while off the pitch.
- 12Barcelona take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the threat.
- 11Referee Isidro Diaz has finally had enough of Antonio Hidalgo and shows him a yellow card!
- 10Barcelona are keeping possession, stringing passes together and waiting for an opening in the defence.
- 91-1What a goal! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dep. A Coruna) reaches the ball inside the box and brilliantly chips it over Joan Garcia into the net. 1:1.
- 5A deserved yellow card. Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) went in with a harsh tackle, and Isidro Diaz didn't hesitate to book him.
- 4The corner was overhit and sailed past all the Dep. A Coruna players, going out of play.
- 4Not according to plan! Yeremay Hernandez (Dep. A Coruna) fired from the edge of the box, but his low effort was too weak to trouble Joan Garcia, who made an easy save.
- 20-1A wonderful finish from Lamine Yamal (Barcelona). He drills a low shot precisely into the bottom left corner. The keeper had no chance.
- 1Barcelona are finding their rhythm with some possession, waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
- 1Here we go, today's match is kicking off right now.
- 20:17The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Dep. A Coruna to get us underway.
- 20:15Isidro Diaz is the referee for today's game.
- 20:15The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.
- 20:15Welcome to our live coverage. We'll bring you all the action from the pitch. Kick-off is just moments away.
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