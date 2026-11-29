23 Giacomo Quagliata (Dep. A Coruna) is shown a yellow card by the referee for an earlier foul.

23 Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the park from Barcelona.

21 1-2 Goal! Anthony Gordon delivers a pinpoint long ball to Dani Olmo (Barcelona), who makes no mistake from close range, finding the bottom left corner. 1:2.

19 Barcelona are finding their rhythm with some good possession. Great movement up front is helping the defenders build the attack.

18 Eric Garcia (Barcelona) whips a cross into the box, but the opposition defence clears it quickly.

16 Barcelona are dominating possession right now with some crisp, precise passing.

14 What a save from Joan Garcia! Bil Nsongo (Dep. A Coruna) rises high to meet a cross and glances a header towards the left post, but the keeper pulls off a brilliant stop.

13 Antonio Hidalgo (Dep. A Coruna) is shown a yellow card while off the pitch.

12 Barcelona take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the threat.

11 Referee Isidro Diaz has finally had enough of Antonio Hidalgo and shows him a yellow card!

10 Barcelona are keeping possession, stringing passes together and waiting for an opening in the defence.

9 1-1 What a goal! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dep. A Coruna) reaches the ball inside the box and brilliantly chips it over Joan Garcia into the net. 1:1.

5 A deserved yellow card. Joao Cancelo (Barcelona) went in with a harsh tackle, and Isidro Diaz didn't hesitate to book him.

4 The corner was overhit and sailed past all the Dep. A Coruna players, going out of play.

4 Not according to plan! Yeremay Hernandez (Dep. A Coruna) fired from the edge of the box, but his low effort was too weak to trouble Joan Garcia, who made an easy save.

2 0-1 A wonderful finish from Lamine Yamal (Barcelona). He drills a low shot precisely into the bottom left corner. The keeper had no chance.

1 Barcelona are finding their rhythm with some possession, waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

1 Here we go, today's match is kicking off right now.

20:17 The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Dep. A Coruna to get us underway.

20:15 Isidro Diaz is the referee for today's game.

20:15 The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.