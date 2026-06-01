Number of children in Uzbekistan announced

·174·Uzbekistan
Number of children in Uzbekistan announced
Number of children in Uzbekistan announced
Photo: National Statistics Committee

According to the National Statistics Committee, as of January 1, 2026, the number of children aged 0–14 in Uzbekistan reached 11,630,879. This figure once again confirms the high proportion of youth in the country's population structure.

According to statistical data, the number of boys slightly exceeds that of girls. Specifically, there were 6,030,736 boys and 5,600,143 girls.

Such demographic indicators further increase the need for developing education, healthcare, and social infrastructure in the country. In particular, expanding schools, kindergartens, and child health support systems remains a priority.

It is worth noting that the high proportion of youth in Uzbekistan's population creates great potential for the future labor market. At the same time, this factor requires long-term planning and effective social policy from the state.

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