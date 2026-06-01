Higher Education Reform in Samarkand: 4 Universities to be Reorganized

Historic steps are being taken to fundamentally develop our country's education system and elevate the quality of training highly qualified personnel in major regions to a new level. The new official decree signed by our esteemed President, 'On measures to further improve the activities of higher education organizations in the Samarkand region,' has launched a period of immense growth and renewal in the region's scientific world. Based on this document, a number of prestigious universities in the ancient and ever-youthful land of Samarkand will be optimized, paving the way for the establishment of modern universities and major educational centers.

This is truly joyful news for the knowledge-thirsty youth, who are the future of our beautiful country, and for our respected teachers! Stay tuned to our page, as we will provide detailed information on which universities in the region are being merged, the new technical university being established, the scientists being sent abroad, and details about the advanced engineering school!

University Transformation: Which institutions are being merged?

In accordance with the decree of the head of our state, the following reforms will be implemented within a number of leading educational institutions in Samarkand to expand internal opportunities in the education sector and increase management efficiency:

New Technical University: On the basis of the famous Samarkand State University of Architecture and Construction, a completely new and modern Samarkand State Technical University will be established.

Information Technology Sector: To adapt to the demands of the digital world, the Samarkand branch of the Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TUIT) will be fully integrated into the region's main university — Samarkand State University (SamSU).

Renewal in Pedagogy: The Urgut branch of SamSU will be merged with the Samarkand State Pedagogical Institute. A special Urgut faculty of the Pedagogical Institute will now begin its operations on the basis of this center.

Merger of Economic Education: The Samarkand branch of the Tashkent State University of Economics (TSUE) will be incorporated into the Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service, and economic personnel will be trained in one place.

Era of International Experience and Foreign Internships

The main goal set in this document is not just to change buildings or names, but most importantly, to bring the quality of education and scientific potential to a world-class level.

To this end, starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, professors, teachers, science enthusiasts, and doctoral students of these higher education institutions transitioning to the new system will be sent by the state to the world's leading and most prestigious universities and international research centers for professional development and scientific internships. This will allow our students to be taught based on global standards.

Future Technology: Engineering School to be established

An important foundation is being laid to develop technical and technological directions in the region based on modern ideas. According to the prospective plan mentioned in the decree, starting from the 2027/2028 academic year, a completely unique Advanced Engineering School of Intellectual Water Technologies will open its doors under the newly established Samarkand State Technical University.

Reform Direction Starting from September 2026 Starting from September 2027 Scientific Potential and Practice Professors, teachers, and doctoral students will be sent to leading foreign countries for professional development. — Innovative Technologies — The Advanced Engineering School of Intellectual Water Technologies will begin operations.

The Future of Science: There is no doubt that these historic reforms will turn Samarkand into one of the largest and most modern centers of science, technology, and education, not only in our country but in all of Central Asia, within the coming years.

We wish great success to the newly established universities, expanding educational centers, and our young scientists heading abroad on this noble and honorable path! We sincerely congratulate the youth of Samarkand on these wonderful opportunities!

Continue to follow the hottest, most joyful, and reliable news about reforms in our country's education system with us, dear readers!