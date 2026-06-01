The eyes of the world community are fixed on the Austrian capital regarding the assurance of global security and law and order, dear followers! Today in Vienna, the 35th high-level session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, one of the largest and most influential platforms on the international stage, began its work. This major summit, gathering over 1,500 high-ranking officials, ministers, and leading international experts from 175 countries, has opened a truly new, glorious historical page for the diplomacy and state policy of New Uzbekistan.

Do you want to know how the reputation of our Motherland is rising on the international arena and about the recognition of world leaders? Stay with our page; we will introduce you closely to the unprecedented respect shown to our country at the Vienna summit, the first historic speech of the Uzbekistan delegation led by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, and the details of relevant initiatives!

Absolute recognition and high respect of the world community

The special respect shown to Uzbekistan's representatives at the Vienna international conference is no coincidence. It is the bright result of the far-sighted, wise strategic reforms carried out by our Esteemed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the popular policy aimed at honoring human dignity in society, and the active international initiatives promoted by our country, which have been fully and unanimously recognized on a global scale.

Happily, in April of this year, our country was accepted as an official member of this prestigious UN Commission for the first time in its history. Today, at the opening of the conference, the Uzbekistan delegation was the first among all participating countries to be invited to the podium with a National Statement! Being the first to speak before representatives of the whole world is a great honor for our Motherland!

Human rights and criteria of justice: Saida Mirziyoyeva's speech

At the summit, the Uzbekistan delegation led by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, elaborated on the fundamental changes taking place in our country in recent years. In her speech, S. Mirziyoyeva highlighted achievements in strengthening the justice system in New Uzbekistan, legal protection of the rights of women and children, early prevention of crime, and comprehensive support for the growing young generation.

Saida Mirziyoyeva's firm call from the Vienna podium: «In the era we live in, evils such as cybercrime, corruption, and domestic violence know no borders. Therefore, we can only fight these global threats effectively through open and sincere dialogue, mutual exchange of experience, and by forging strong international cooperation ties».

Priority directions for fighting global threats

The main problems that the world community must solve together today and Uzbekistan's firm position on this are clearly expressed in the following analytical table:

🌐 Security threats 🛠️ Methods of combat 🎯 Expected result Cybercrime (digital fraud) Exchange of international experience through modern IT technologies. Ensuring security in the virtual space. Corruption (human factor) Strengthening transparency and open dialogue in the activities of state bodies. Priority of justice and rule of law in society. Domestic violence Tightening legislation protecting the rights of women and children. A healthy social environment free from violence.

Yes, dear compatriots, the fact that Uzbekistan is proposing solutions to global problems from the high podium of such a prestigious organization as the UN and sharing its experience gives us all pride. The reforms in our country aimed at establishing human rights and justice are being applauded by the world community.

Follow the historic victories of our Motherland's diplomacy on the international stage, its place in the world community, and the hottest, most joyful news with us, dear readers!