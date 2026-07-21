Weather for July 22: rain and strong winds expected in some regions

"Uzhydromet" has released the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22. According to the forecast, no precipitation is expected in most parts of the republic, and air temperatures will not exceed 39 degrees. Strong winds are expected in some regions, while the risk of rain and flash floods remains in mountainous areas.

In the capital, the weather will be slightly cloudy with no precipitation expected throughout the day. The wind will blow from the west at a speed of 3–8 meters per second, occasionally gusting up to 12–14 meters per second, which may cause dust storms. Temperatures will be around 23–25 degrees at night and 32–34 degrees during the day.

Dry and slightly cloudy weather will persist in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region. An easterly wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures are expected to be 20–25 degrees at night and 30–35 degrees during the day.

There is no chance of precipitation in the Bukhara and Navoi regions. The weather will be slightly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 32–37 degrees during the day and 20–25 degrees at night.

Dry weather will also prevail in the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions. The wind will shift from west to east, blowing at 7–12 meters per second. Temperatures will reach 20–25 degrees at night and 30–35 degrees during the day.

The hottest weather will be observed in the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions. In these areas, the air will warm up to 34–39 degrees during the day. Winds may gust up to 20–22 meters per second in some places, potentially causing dust storms.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be relatively cooler. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. Temperatures will be 20–25 degrees at night and 28–33 degrees during the day.

Short-term rain and thunderstorms are also expected in foothill and mountainous areas. Additionally, there is a risk of flash floods in the mountainous districts of the Tashkent, Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions. Winds may strengthen to 13–18 meters per second in some areas.