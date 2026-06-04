Collateral-Free Microcredit Limit for Business to Increase to 200 Million Soums

Good news has been announced regarding support for small and medium-sized business representatives in our country and the creation of a favorable business environment. The state is providing significant financial relief for our compatriots eager to expand their entrepreneurial activities and launch new projects. Now, business representatives who conduct their operations honestly and successfully can obtain substantial funds without pledging any property as collateral.

According to the new regulations, as of July 1 of this year the maximum amount of collateral-free microcredits provided to entrepreneurs will increase from the current 100 million soums to 200 million soums .

Who can benefit from this opportunity?

Certainly, such convenience opens wider paths for entrepreneurs who feel their responsibility. The new financial norm applies to:

Those who previously obtained microcredits from banks and fulfilled their obligations on time;

Industry representatives with a positive credit history (feedback) in the banking system.

This system serves to further strengthen mutual trust between banks and entrepreneurs.

An important step towards developing entrepreneurship

The doubling of this limit is envisaged within the framework of the 'Comprehensive Program for Supporting Small Business' consistently implemented in our country. This historic decision aims to expand opportunities for businessmen to freely and quickly access necessary financial resources without excessive hassle, i.e., without requiring any security or guarantees.

Promising news: Such financial assistance is timely for our entrepreneurs who want to take their business to a new level during the summer season. Undoubtedly, collateral-free funds will lead to the creation of hundreds of new jobs and an increase in production volumes in our country.

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