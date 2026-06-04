Shavkat Mirziyoyev Receives Hong Kong Delegation: Agreements Signed

Uzbekistan's diplomatic and economic ties on the international stage continue to reach new heights. On June 4 of this year, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a prestigious delegation led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, who visited our country.

At the beginning of the high-level meeting, the head of the guests conveyed the sincerest and friendliest wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the head of our state.

Strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China

During the dialogue, it was particularly noted that the bonds of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries in the new century have reached a historic level. Bilateral agreements are being consistently implemented. In particular, the holding of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Beijing, the third Interregional Forum in Xi'an, and the organization of an economic forum in Hong Kong with the opening of the Uzbekistan Trade House this May serve as clear proof of this.

It was expressed that the arrival of a large delegation consisting of representatives of Hong Kong's leading business circles in Tashkent would further invigorate this positive momentum.

Most important news: Visa-free regime to be introduced soon!

Based on the results of the meeting, a number of historic agreements were reached, bringing genuine joy and pleasure to the population and entrepreneurs of our country:

Visa-free regime: In the near future, a visa-free regime will be introduced on a bilateral basis between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong;

Direct flights: Direct air connections linking the two locations, as well as convenient consular services, will be established;

Business Council: A joint Business Council will be established to coordinate mutual projects, and a special 'roadmap' will be adopted.

Cooperation in innovation and future technologies

Within the framework of expanding economic and industrial cooperation with Hong Kong, a comprehensive cooperation program will be developed in the following priority areas, which are most popular in the global market:

Priority areas of cooperation Development prospects High technologies Artificial intelligence, fintech, and innovative startups Modern economy 'Green' energy, digital economy, and biotechnologies Social sector Modern education system, tourism, and cultural exchanges

Editorial comment: The establishment of a direct visa-free regime and air connections with Hong Kong, a major global financial and innovation hub, will open unprecedented new opportunities for our compatriots, especially business representatives and travel enthusiasts.

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