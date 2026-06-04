New System for Obtaining Sanatorium Referrals for Pensioners

There is very pleasant and joyful news for our respected veterans and pensioners who have worked selflessly in various fields for many years and are now enjoying their well-deserved retirement! An important initiative has been proposed to strengthen the health of the older generation and bring the quality of medical and social services provided to them to a new level.

At the next meeting of the "Debate Arena" club under the Uzbekistan People's Democratic Party (PDP), a new system project aimed at socially supporting our fellow citizens of retirement age was widely discussed. The main goal of this project is to completely eliminate the long-standing queues at health resorts that have accumulated over the years and cause excessive inconvenience for pensioners.

What conveniences will be created for veterans?

Within the framework of the new system, the following revolutionary changes are proposed to ensure rest and quality treatment for pensioners:

Preservation of membership rights: Citizens will fully retain their status as members of the trade union where they worked for many years, even after reaching retirement age and officially ending their labor activities.

Separate and fair mechanism: A transparent and separate alternative system, independent of the general queue, will be developed for distributing special referrals to departmental sanatoriums for experienced labor veterans.

Equal opportunities for pensioners and workers

As a result of the implementation of these comprehensive measures, our elderly compatriots will be able to use modern departmental health resorts and cozy sanatoriums on an equal basis and under the same conditions as employees currently working in enterprises and organizations.

Introduced conveniences Expected results for pensioners Trade union membership Using benefits after retirement Alternative distribution system Elimination of long-standing queues in sanatoriums Social equality Resting with the same status as working employees

This initiative will serve to honor human dignity in our country, further strengthen the social protection of labor veterans who have dedicated their lives to the prosperity of the Motherland, and help restore their health.

Quote from the editorial office: The health of our fathers and mothers is the grace and blessing of our homes. There is no doubt that such conveniences created for our elders will add years to their lives. Stay healthy always under the care of our state, dear veterans!

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