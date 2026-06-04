Preferential Loans for Youth Business and Education Launch

There is very pleasant and important good news that will be a real holiday gift for ambitious, knowledgeable young men and women in our country who are eager to start their own businesses! A major state program has been launched to comprehensively support the younger generation, help them master modern professions, and foster entrepreneurial initiatives.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a special resolution (PQ-210, dated 01.06.2026) on the broad implementation and consistent execution of the "Youth Business" program in our country. Within the framework of this historic initiative, Joint Stock Commercial Bank "Aloqabank" is launching a system for issuing long-term preferential loans for up to 7 years for individuals under the age of 31. The most convenient aspect is that the first year of this financial assistance is considered a grace period (during which the principal debt is not repaid).

Financial terms and directions: Who gets how much?

Under the new system, the annual interest rate for allocated funds is set at the Central Bank's base rate plus 4 percentage points. The loan amount is distributed based on the following criteria, depending on the young people's chosen field and goals:

Up to 20 million sums: For young people who wish to master foreign languages required by the modern world, acquire IT (digital technology) skills, and study modern professions in high demand in the labor market;

Up to 50 million sums: For those who want to start projects in trending areas such as SMM (social media marketing), mobileography, freelancing, developing personal online stores, as well as home-based sewing and textile production;

Up to 100 million sums: For young entrepreneurs intending to produce high-quality confectionery, bread, and pastry products, which are in constant high demand among the population, and organize their sales.

Collateral-free loans: A great opportunity for dreams!

The most joyful, anticipated, and pleasant novelty of this program for future entrepreneurs is that no real estate or valuable property collateral is required to formalize microloans of up to 100 million sums!

Maximum loan amount Collateral requirement Types of security Up to 100,000,000 sums Absolutely no collateral Insurance policy or third-party guarantee

Funds are provided quickly based solely on a special insurance policy or a guarantee document from relatives or third parties. This alleviates the difficulties faced by thousands of young people struggling to find initial capital and collateral property to start their work. The program aims to sharply increase self-employment rates among young people and implement innovative startup projects.

Editorial comment: Such unprecedented financial convenience created by our state is an invaluable opportunity for every young entrepreneur who wants to build their future. Do not waste time; acquire modern knowledge and lay the foundation for your business!

Always follow the latest benefits for youth in our country, state programs in business and education, and the best news about our lives with us on the Zamin pages!