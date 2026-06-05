Fire Breaks Out at Nursing Home in Sri Lanka

A fire at a nursing home in Sri Lanka has led to tragic consequences.

According to Reuters, at least 12 people died as a result of the incident. The fire occurred overnight on June 4 at a nursing home in the town of Anguruvatota, located about 55 kilometers from the capital, Colombo.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire spread rapidly, endangering the lives of many elderly people in the building. Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly and began evacuating people.

As a result of the fire, eight more citizens sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to hospital. Additionally, 51 people were evacuated to a safe area.

Although rescuers extinguished the fire in a short time, its cause has not yet been determined. An investigation into the incident is underway.

It is reported that the director of the nursing home has been detained by law enforcement agencies to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. Work to determine the exact causes and those responsible is ongoing.