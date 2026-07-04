Beef prices in Uzbekistan may decrease

A batch of 325 pedigree cattle was delivered to Uzbekistan from China. It is reported that this type of cattle has been brought to the country for the first time.

The animals traveled over 4 thousand kilometers. Each of them can reach a weight of up to 900 kilograms and produce up to 5,500 liters of milk per year.

Another feature of the cattle is their ability to adapt to the local climate. This expands the possibilities of raising and breeding them in Uzbekistan's conditions.

Experts expect such pedigree cattle to increase productivity in animal husbandry. If the volume of meat and milk production increases, supply in the domestic market may improve.

The increase in supply is expected to help stabilize or, to some extent, reduce beef prices in the future.