New restrictions to be introduced for promotional calls and SMS messages in Uzbekistan

·20·Uzbekistan
New restrictions to be introduced for promotional calls and SMS messages in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, new regulations will be introduced regarding marketing calls and promotional SMS messages. According to the adopted decision, the changes are aimed at protecting citizens' personal data and automating document circulation in public services.

Starting November 1, 2026, written or electronic consent from a subscriber will be required to make promotional calls or send SMS messages to them. Distributing advertisements without consent will not be permitted.

Additionally, time restrictions are being set for the distribution of advertisements via communication networks. Sending promotional calls and messages between 18:00 and 09:00 is prohibited.

Mobile operators will be required to block promotional messages and calls at the customer's first request. Advertising companies must register their databases in the State Register of Personal Data.

Starting October 1, 2026, if a citizen's full name or date of birth changes, the information in government information systems will be updated automatically.

The decision also includes changes regarding the protection of the rights of minors. They will be exempt from state fees when filing lawsuits to protect their rights.

Individuals who violate the rules for handling advertising and personal data will be held liable in accordance with the law.

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