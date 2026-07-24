Official punished for employing workers during extreme heat

·127·Uzbekistan
Official punished for employing workers during extreme heat

An internal investigation has been conducted in Tashkent regarding the employment of sanitation workers during days of extreme heat. Following the investigation, the head of the Yakkasaroy District Improvement Department—not Yashnobod, as previously noted—was held administratively liable for violating labor law requirements.

According to the State Labor Inspectorate, the incident drew public attention after a video circulated on social media on July 18. The footage showed sanitation workers cleaning streets on Shota Rustaveli Street in the Yakkasaroy district despite the dangerously high air temperatures. The incident sparked widespread discussion, prompting responsible authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the Yakkasaroy District Improvement Department had failed to meet several labor safety requirements. Specifically, it was found that the safe and comfortable working conditions mandated by current legislation were not fully provided for the employees involved in the improvement work.

Regarding the identified violations, administrative measures were applied to the department head under Part 1 of Article 49 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility, which covers violations of labor and labor protection legislation.

In accordance with current legislation, officials who violate labor laws may be fined between 5 and 10 times the base calculation amount, which ranges from 2 million 60 thousand soums to 4 million 120 thousand soums.

However, the official statement released by the State Labor Inspectorate did not specify the exact amount of the fine imposed on the head of the Improvement Department.

TashkentYakkasaroyShota RustaveliYashnobod
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