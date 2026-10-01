Some workers may retire earlier

In some cases, dismissed citizens can retire earlier than usual. To do this, several conditions must be met.

Men: Must be 58–60 years old and have at least 25 years of work experience.

Women: Required to be 53–55 years old and have at least 20 years of work experience.

In addition, the citizen's employment contract must have been terminated on the grounds established by law. After dismissal, the citizen is assisted in finding a suitable job for three months.

If a suitable job is not found within this period, the citizen is recognized as unemployed and documents for early assignment of a pension are sent to the Pension Fund.

Applications can be submitted via the Single Interactive State Services Portal. This service is provided free of charge.