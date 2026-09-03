Pipe bursts in the middle of a road in Tashkent, causing asphalt to collapse

Today, on September 3, an unexpected incident occurred on Glinka Street in the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent. Due to a high-pressure pipe burst, a section of the road surface collapsed. As a result of the incident, one person received minor injuries. This was reported by the district khokimiyat's press service.

As noted, relevant responsible organizations and industry specialists are currently working at the scene. Experts are identifying the causes of the incident, eliminating its consequences, and carrying out restoration work on the damaged section of the road.

It is emphasized that this situation has been placed under special control by the Tashkent city khokimiyat.

According to reports, one person sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. Necessary emergency medical assistance was provided to them at the scene or shortly thereafter.

In addition, the emergency-restoration crew of “Veolia Energy Tashkent” LLC and industry specialists promptly arrived at the scene. Currently, employees are studying all the details of the situation, as well as the factors that caused the road surface to collapse.

It is reported that no leakage has been detected so far.

Furthermore, for safety reasons, vehicle traffic on Glinka Street has been temporarily suspended. Drivers are asked to take this temporary restriction into account when planning their routes.

The Tashkent city khokimiyat is taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens in the area, as well as to minimize any possible inconveniences.

At present, the situation and the work being carried out at the scene are kept under constant supervision by the responsible officials.